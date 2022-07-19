ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Low Orange

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a second week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases showed a slight decrease over the past week – from 671 to 656 for the week ending July 16.
  • Wastewater surveillance showed a nearly 20% decrease in virus particles over the past week.
  • The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased more significantly – up from 39 last week to 47 today.

With higher levels of COVID-19 in the community, we’re more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus. The Health Department encourages people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.
  • When unable to distance, wear a mask both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
  • Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus. Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is now essentially available to everyone from young children to older adults. With COVID-19 spreading within the community, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

