Virginia Energy Assistance Program offers cooling assistance

By Kim Yonick
 5 days ago
(WFXR) — The Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is accepting applications for its cooling assistance.

This assistance helps low-income households with home energy needs such as buying or repairing cooling equipment, electric bill assistance, and security deposit assistance.

According to the EAP, you must have a household income of less than the maximum allows for the number of people in the home to be eligible. There also must be at least one person who is 60 or over, is living with a disability, or is under age six.

For more information about the assistance program visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website.

