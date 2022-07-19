ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parchman, MS

Sad day for WBRZ, Earl Phelps is leaving going back to Mississippi

He'll move to Greenville, Mississippi, where he has family and work at a television station covering Mississippi's Delta region. Glad he is moving to be around family, but Greenville is not a very desirable place to live. Member since Nov 2014. 18197 posts. Online. Posted on 7/23/22 at 1:17 pm...
centerforhealthjournalism.org

What are the causes and consequences of Mississippi’s rampant evictions?

Mississippi is one of the most eviction-friendly states in the nation. Jackson, its capital, is frequently touted as having one of the highest eviction rates of any city in the U.S. In repeated Census Household Pulse Surveys, the state lingers at the peaks of housing insecurity, missed rent payments, and likelihood of foreclosure.
WREG

Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi graduate

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Oxford Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington of Grenada, Mississippi. No bond has not been set at this time. Oxford Police say […]
mageenews.com

Mississippi nominated for national awards

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, MS): The Mississippi Center for Public Policy’s success in helping push through the largest tax cut in Mississippi history has been recognized nationally.
WLBT

Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
WJTV 12

How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
CBS 42

Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate […]
mpbonline.org

Mississippi has one of the highests costs per capita for gun violence

Mississippi has the highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, and a new report finds this costs the state nearly $10 billion annually. A recent study done by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Mississippi as the second highest in gun violence costs per capita. It finds taxpayers cover more than $307 million each year for related items such as healthcare, emergency transport, police response and incarceration. That’s only a fraction of the total $9.9 billion in fees accrued overall. Patricia Ice is the Mississippi State Legislative Lead with Moms Demand Action, a division of Everytown.
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

