tigerdroppings.com
Sad day for WBRZ, Earl Phelps is leaving going back to Mississippi
He'll move to Greenville, Mississippi, where he has family and work at a television station covering Mississippi's Delta region. Glad he is moving to be around family, but Greenville is not a very desirable place to live. Member since Nov 2014. 18197 posts. Online. Posted on 7/23/22 at 1:17 pm...
Missing Tuscaloosa Woman Found Safe in Mississippi Saturday
A Tuscaloosa woman who has been missing for more than a week is safe in Mississippi, police said Saturday. The 30-year-old woman's family had not heard from her since July 14th, when she reportedly boarded a bus to Jackson, Mississippi with a man who returned to Tuscaloosa without her Monday.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
What are the causes and consequences of Mississippi’s rampant evictions?
Mississippi is one of the most eviction-friendly states in the nation. Jackson, its capital, is frequently touted as having one of the highest eviction rates of any city in the U.S. In repeated Census Household Pulse Surveys, the state lingers at the peaks of housing insecurity, missed rent payments, and likelihood of foreclosure.
Oxford Eagle
Cochran attorney Carlos Moore to represent murder suspect in disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Cochran Firm attorney Carlos Moore will be representing Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. “I have been retained to represent Tim...
Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi graduate
OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Oxford Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington of Grenada, Mississippi. No bond has not been set at this time. Oxford Police say […]
mageenews.com
Mississippi nominated for national awards
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, MS): The Mississippi Center for Public Policy’s success in helping push through the largest tax cut in Mississippi history has been recognized nationally.
hottytoddy.com
After 121 Scalding Mississippi Summers, Parchman Prison Getting Air Conditioning￼
Editor’s note: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988. Local resources include the Mississippi Department of Mental Health DMH Helpline at 1-877-210-8513. After 121 summers in the Mississippi Delta,...
WLBT
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
mississippicir.org
Black Mississippi community celebrates police chief’s firing and set sights on more reforms
LEXINGTON — As this town’s Confederate statue loomed over the Holmes County square, community members erupted in celebration over the removal of Sam Dobbins from his position as police chief. In a recording obtained by MCIR, a Mississippi law enforcement officer, identified as Dobbins can be heard bragging...
What could you buy in Mississippi with a $660M Mega Millions ticket?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 has soared to an estimated $660 million with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million. If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. Dream big...
Family doubles reward to $10,000 in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than a month
A family has doubled the reward offered for the discovery of a Mississippi man who has been missing for more than a month. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the family of Wade Davis has raised the reward for his discovery from $5,000 to $10,000. Wade Davis, 77, was last...
How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate […]
mpbonline.org
Mississippi has one of the highests costs per capita for gun violence
Mississippi has the highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, and a new report finds this costs the state nearly $10 billion annually. A recent study done by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Mississippi as the second highest in gun violence costs per capita. It finds taxpayers cover more than $307 million each year for related items such as healthcare, emergency transport, police response and incarceration. That’s only a fraction of the total $9.9 billion in fees accrued overall. Patricia Ice is the Mississippi State Legislative Lead with Moms Demand Action, a division of Everytown.
wcbi.com
Tupelo law firm donates thousands of dollars in school supplies to classrooms across Northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo law firm has donated thousands of dollars worth of school supplies to classrooms across the region to make sure students have everything they need when going back to school. “I remember when I was a kid, there would always be the one kid...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Oilfield Equipment Manufacturer Invests Over $9 Million in Mississippi Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of oilfield equipment and waste...
Mississippi Board of Education votes to remove ban on guns in K-12 schools
JACKSON, Miss. — A new policy could clear the way for guns to be allowed on Mississippi school campuses. Now teachers and staff may be able to carry a gun in school. Thursday, the Mississippi Board of Education voted to do away with an old policy that, according to attorneys, conflicts with state law.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) internal investigation of a Hinds County resident has entered a plea agreement. MDHS announced that Lashanda Feazell, 46, entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning embezzlement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20. This...
Three people killed, two injured in crash on Mississippi interstate involving 18-wheeler
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash involving an 18-wheeler. An official with the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg. The two-vehicle accident involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. In the...
Mississippi felon gets 10 years in federal prison for possessing firearm
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement. The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca...
