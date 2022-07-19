Mississippi has the highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, and a new report finds this costs the state nearly $10 billion annually. A recent study done by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Mississippi as the second highest in gun violence costs per capita. It finds taxpayers cover more than $307 million each year for related items such as healthcare, emergency transport, police response and incarceration. That’s only a fraction of the total $9.9 billion in fees accrued overall. Patricia Ice is the Mississippi State Legislative Lead with Moms Demand Action, a division of Everytown.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO