ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House eyes limited abortion health emergency declaration

By Adam Cancryn
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10f63k_0glNBeM000

White House officials plotting the administration’s post-Roe response are weighing a narrow public health directive aimed at safeguarding nationwide access to abortion pills, three people familiar with the discussions told POLITICO.

The Biden team has zeroed in on that authority in recent days. They consider it the most feasible of the White House’s limited options for protecting abortion rights, and have concluded that it could have the most immediate on-the-ground impact while also quelling Democrats’ demands for stronger action.

The proposal would rely on powers under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act reserved for public health emergencies to shield doctors, pharmacies and others from liability for providing abortion pills to people across the country — even those who live in states that have outlawed or severely restricted the procedure.

Prominent Democrats and reproductive rights organizations have pressed the administration to use the authority in the weeks since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. And some White House officials have come to view it as a preferred alternative to the expansive public health emergency declaration favored by progressives, because it represents a more limited and better-targeted use of the president’s executive power.

Yet such a move still faces deep skepticism from senior aides who are unconvinced it would survive the inevitable legal challenges, and who worry conservative judges will seize on any opportunity to further limit President Joe Biden’s executive power.

“It’s the only one that’s had a reasonably decent amount of support [internally],” one of the people familiar with the discussions said of a PREP Act declaration. “But there’s no one that’s gung ho.”

A White House spokesperson did not respond to specific questions about the PREP Act debate, saying only that the administration is considering any measures that might “provide meaningful help to women seeking reproductive health care, including abortions.”

“President Biden is going to do everything he can within his legal authority to make sure we continue to protect women’s rights,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House has stressed repeatedly that it has little power to singlehandedly preserve abortion rights, arguing instead that the only way to restore Roe’s protections is to elect more Democrats to Congress, who could then pass legislation codifying a right to an abortion. What unilateral steps it has taken have been carefully calibrated and tempered by fears over the legal implications.

But the administration is under intense pressure from congressional Democrats and party activists to take more aggressive action in the interim — arguing that at the very least, it’s politically important for Biden to show he’s doing all he can to fight the court’s ruling.

After Democratic lawmakers and prominent reproductive rights groups coalesced earlier this month around a demand that the White House declare abortion access a public health emergency, Biden agreed to re-examine the idea. He also declared he would support waiving the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow for passage of legislation on abortion rights.

Top White House aides had previously dismissed the prospect of a broad public health emergency, citing concerns that it wouldn’t provide enough new resources or flexibilities to promote abortion access while inviting lawsuits that could hamstring the government’s ability to respond to a range of future health crises.

Those objections still stand. But the potential for a PREP Act declaration emerged as an alternative.

“It gives a narrow but very discrete power that the administration wants, which is to protect dispensers of abortion medication,” the person familiar with the discussions said.

Senate Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey have urged the administration to deploy the authority, noting its frequent past use — most recently to shield manufacturers of Covid drugs and treatments from legal liability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCrXz_0glNBeM000
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol building on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Center for Reproductive Rights has also been a chief advocate for using the PREP Act, pressing its case in public and in private discussions with administration officials. The group has argued that it would preempt state law to shore up national protections for what’s become the most popular method of abortion.

More than half of all U.S. abortions in 2020 were done with pills, rather than surgery, according to a survey from the abortion rights group Guttmacher Institute.

Even so, no decision to move ahead with the declaration has been made. Aides and outside legal advisers have cautioned against expecting the courts to side with the Biden administration if the choice is to grant expansive federal powers or protect states’ rights. Skeptical officials also question how long the PREP Act would remain in place for abortion, given that other public health emergencies typically come to an end and restoring national abortion access is almost assuredly a long-term proposition for Democrats.

“They’re under enormous pressure,” the person familiar with the discussions said. “The majority of people still don’t think it’s a good idea. But they’re not taking it off the table.”

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

White House doctor: Biden’s ‘symptoms continue to improve significantly’

After testing positive for Covid-19 last week, President Joe Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve significantly,” the White House physician said in a memo Sunday. Biden finished a third day of treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid on Saturday night and his “predominant symptom now is a sore throat,” wrote Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president. He noted that the sore throat was likely a result of Biden’s body clearing the virus, and that the previously reported nasal drip, body aches and cough have “diminished considerably.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
POLITICO

The logistics of abortion

Happy Friday, Rulers! As you read this, I’ll be heading downtown for the National Organization for Women’s conference in Chicago this weekend. What should I watch for? Email me at skapos@politico.com. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy as always for helping out. CHICAGO—For years, organizations have been providing logistical support...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

During closing statements for the eighth Jan. 6 hearing, Liz Cheney paid homage to the suffragettes of the 20th century. That's not the only feminist symbol that was present.

Here are other women that also symbolically wore white during the hearings:. Towards the end of the hearing, Cheney thanked the witnesses for their bravery, contrasting their courage with that of men who were hiding "behind executive privilege." "We've seen bravery and honor in these hearings. And Miss Matthews and...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

The Shows: Sunday listings for July 24, 2022

NBC “Meet the Press”: Al Gore … Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) … Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Stephen Hayes, María Teresa Kumar and Jake Sherman. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … Ashish Jha. Panel: Newt Gingrich,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
POLITICO

He was a trending topic on Twitter, nicknamed "Clark Kent" — so it's time to identify the man who caught the nation's eye at the latest Jan. 6 hearing.

During closing statements of the eighth Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) paid homage to the suffragettes of the early 20th century, who fought for women's right to vote, and spoke of the feminist symbolism surrounding the hearings. "In this room, in 1918, the Committee on Women's Suffrage convened...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

How Congress' dream of a China confrontation got gutted

Congress’ big swing at China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions turned out to be mostly a whiff. The Senate is poised to abandon months of work on legislation overhauling U.S. policy toward Beijing when, as soon as this week, it approves a drastically slimmed-down bill to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It will do so without a firm guarantee that those tough-on-China provisions left on the cutting-room floor will ever become law.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

White House delivers positive update on Biden's Covid case

The White House on Friday delivered an upbeat update on President Joe Biden’s health, taking the opportunity to attribute his so-far mild bout with Covid to his vaccination status and treatment while encouraging other Americans to use these same tools if they catch the virus. The president said he’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Emergency Preparedness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Democrats#The Public Readiness#The Supreme Court
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Alarm bells over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

SIREN — Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.) on the Jan. 6 committee’s efforts to talk with VIRGINIA THOMAS, on CNN’s “State of the Union”: “The committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that.”
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Sullivan on Afghanistan war: ‘It had to come to an end’

With help from Lara Seligman, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s NatSec Daily’s last day in Aspen, Colo., for the Aspen Security Forum (and for Alex, the last full day on the road for a while — yay!). The conference, perched among red, green and bald mountains, ended with three takeaways: The Biden administration still defends the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, admits the process to bring Afghans who served alongside U.S. troops in that war stateside is “slow,” and Trump’s Pentagon chief called the former president him a threat to democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Two people at the center of the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation have retained private lawyers. So has the driver of Donald Trump's SUV that day.

The still-unnamed driver on Jan. 6 is represented by G. Zachary Terwilliger, according to two people familiar. Better call all: Two key figures in the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation — Robert Engel, the head of Donald Trump’s security detail on the day of the Capitol attack, and Secret Service agent turned Trump White House aide Tony Ornato — have retained private counsel as the panel seeks additional testimony from them. One select committee member called the arrangement “unusual” after Thursday night's hearing.
POTUS
POLITICO

Schumer's legal weed bill is finally here

Senate leaders are introducing sweeping legislation Thursday meant to lift federal prohibitions on marijuana more than 50 years after Congress made the drug illegal. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would decriminalize weed on the federal level and allow states to set their own marijuana laws without fear of punishment from Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Carney decamps for Airbnb

CARNEY JUMPS TO AIRBNB:Jay Carney is leaving Amazon after seven years heading up the e-commerce giant’s global public policy efforts, during which the company came under its most intense scrutiny yet in Washington. Carney will join Airbnb in September as the company’s global head of policy and communications, reporting to co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, Airbnb said.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee’s season finale

CLIFFHANGER — Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, the Jan. 6 select committee will conduct its final public hearing — a season finale of sorts as the panel adjourns for a brief hiatus. The hearings that began early last month were supposed to be a limited series, but it...
TV & VIDEOS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
14K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy