The Guardians Took Multiple Positions In The Final Day Of The 2022 MLB Draft

The Guardians did not zone in on a single position and took a little bit of everything on Day Three of the MLB Draft.

That's a wrap on the 2022 MLB Draft! The Guardians welcomed 10 more prospects into the organization on the final day. They have been having a good draft so far.

This is what Director of Ametuer Scouting, Scott Barnsby had to say following day two of the draft:

Day three concluded with the Guardians taking five pitchers, two outfielders, one catcher, and one shortstop. These are the pick they made today:

Pick 331: Magnus Ellerts RHP

The first draftee off the board for the Guardians on day three was Magnus Ellerts . Last season, he had a 2.48 ERA for Florida Southwestern State which was good enough to go 10-0. Ellerts appears to have good command as he only issued 36 walks in his Sophomore season.

Pick 361: Jack Jasiak RHP

The Guardians took another right-handed pitcher with their second pick. Jack Jasiak was a unanimous 2022 Preseason All-AAC Team. Last season he had a 1.32 ERA in his 25 starts. However, he did get shut down with an injury toward the end of the season.

Pick 391: Tyresse Turner SS

The first position player that the Guardians took was Tyresse Turner who is SS from USC. Turner hit .330 and had six home runs and 33 RBI in 2022. He appears to be a high-contact player who will fit in nicely in the Guardians' model.

Pick 421: Pres Cavenaugh OF

The first outfielder that the Guardians took on day three was Pres Cavenaugh out of UNC Greensboro. The left-handed batter hit .340 in college and only had four more strikeouts than walks.

Pick 451: Adam Tulloch LHP

The Guardians took another Sundevil off the board with Adam Tulloch . The left-handed pitcher had 85 strikeouts in 67.1 innings of work in 2022.

Pick 481: Logun Clark C

The first high schooler that the organization took on day three was Logun Clark who is a catcher from Taft High School in California. He has only recorded 15 strikeouts and batted .457 so far in his High School career.

Pick 511: Angel Zarate OF

The second outfielder the Guardians took was Angel Zarate out of Noth Carolina. He played a little bit of each corner outfield position in college but was mostly in left field. In 2022 he hit .341 and slugged .485.

Pick 541: Zach Jacobs RHP

The Guardians added another pitcher to the class by selecting Zach Jacobs out of UC Riverside. He threw his second career complete game with seven strikeouts in 2021.

Pick 571: Geo Rivera RHP

The next pick was right-handed pitcher Geo Rivera . He had an ERA of 1.78 last season to go along with 89 strikeouts. Rivera also had a record of 8-2.

Pick 601: Shawn Rapp RHP

Shawn Rapp was the last pick for the Guardians in this year's draft. Rapp is out of The University of North Carolina where he lead all Division I pitchers with 42 appearances. He registered a 3.80 ERA in 2022.

