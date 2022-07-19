Swinney Clemson media event report

In a recent episode of ESPN’s College Football Live, Harry Lyles Jr. gave his take on the Clemson football team ahead of the upcoming campaign. The ESPN college football writer/reporter and analyst believes the Tigers will be just fine on the defensive side of the ball, despite the departure of Brent Venables to Oklahoma as its new head coach, with Wes Goodwin taking over for Venables as Clemson’s defensive coordinator and having an elite unit up front to work with.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO