ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney Clemson media event report

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8otn_0glNBVML00

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held the unofficial kickoff to the season Tuesday with his annual media event.

Swinney went on for almost an hour going in-depth on all the hot topics around college football and about his Tigers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst: 'You have to feel good about Clemson this year,' if...

In a recent episode of ESPN’s College Football Live, Harry Lyles Jr. gave his take on the Clemson football team ahead of the upcoming campaign. The ESPN college football writer/reporter and analyst believes the Tigers will be just fine on the defensive side of the ball, despite the departure of Brent Venables to Oklahoma as its new head coach, with Wes Goodwin taking over for Venables as Clemson’s defensive coordinator and having an elite unit up front to work with.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Lemanski Hall

Speaking with reporters this past week, Lemanski Hall touched on a number of topics. Clemson's defensive ends coach detailed Xavier Thomas’ physical prep for the upcoming season and how players like (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Why Clemson has 'never had a quarterback room like this' under Swinney

Dabo Swinney has had his fair share of high-profile quarterbacks at Clemson. Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Tajh Boyd are among the headliners. Kyle Parker, Chad Kelly (even if it didn’t work out at Clemson), Kelly Bryant and D.J. Uiagalelei are some other notable names that have been inside the Tigers’ quarterback room during Swinney’s 14-year tenure as the head coach.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst: 'The sky is not falling in Clemson'

Many other college football programs would gladly take what was perceived as a “down” year for Clemson in 2021. But for the Tigers, their uncharacteristic season was considered a disappointment because the standards are so high for Dabo Swinney’s program that had won six straight ACC Championships and been to the College Football Playoff six years in a row until both of those streaks were snapped last season.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Event#College Football#American Football#Tigers
The Clemson Insider

Clemson OL target locks in commitment date

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has locked in his decision date. Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School four-star Connor Lew announced via social media Saturday morning that he will be making his commitment on Friday, Aug. 5. Lew (6-4, 285) is ranked as the nation’s No....
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

As Eason quiets doubts about his ability as a recruiter, he knows he can’t get complacent

Nick Eason laughed at college coaches who asked him if he’d be able to recruit. After landing three verbal commitments in this cycle — Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods, Rome (Ga.) High School four-star Stephiylan Green and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley — Clemson’s defensive tackles coach feels like he’s starting to answer those questions.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

New defensive end target emerges for Clemson

Clemson has begun to expand its recruiting board at the defensive end position. Even after the addition of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and other members of Clemson’s defensive coaching staff are in pursuit of some additional targets in the class of 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Kyle Richardson

Kyle Richardson is entering his first season as Clemson’s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach. On Tuesday, Richardson detailed his perspective on the coaching transitions for the Clemson offense and how he sees the Tigers’ offensive schemes becoming more streamlined this upcoming season. Question: People may look...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?. David Pollack is taking the over. The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy