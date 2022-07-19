ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Macomb County

By Sarah Grimmer
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago

(WXYZ) — Thirty-six-year-old, Mark Baum from Southfield was taken into custody Saturday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in Macomb County that he was hired to babysit.

Baum was hired through Care.com and his profile said he has 10 years of babysitting experience.

He's now being held in Macomb County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

"After the sitter had left, the child, the five-year-old, and another sibling approached the parents and told them that the five-year-old boy had been assaulted," said Sergeant Renee Yax, Public Information Officer for the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. "So they immediately acted and contacted us."

Care.com issued the following statement:

We are deeply disturbed by this incident and our thoughts are with the family at this time. We can confirm that this individual did have a profile on our platform which has been removed. Additionally, we’ve taken steps to prevent his re-enrollment in the future and are contacting families with whom we believe he may have interacted on our platform about this development. We are in contact with law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation. Given that this is an open investigation, we will not be commenting further.

WXYZ talked to Melanie Richards, Director of Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center about the abuse, who said, "Sexual abuse is very common. We know right now that about 1 in 8 children will be sexually abused by the time they’re 18. It’s staggering."

Richards says that in 80-90% of child sexual abuse cases, the perpetrator is known to the child and/or the adults.

To reduce the risk of abuse she says making sure your kids know the correct terms for their body parts is critical.

"Children are taught a lot to say 'yes' to an adult," said Richards. "But we can teach children that when it comes to their body, especially the private parts, they have the ability to say no. Another good way to do this without scaring the children is to play the What If game, ‘what if,’ and then fill in the blanks."

Richards also suggests talking with a caretaker specifically about child abuse to let them know you're vigilant.

If you're still uneasy about leaving, Sergeant Yax said; "We would suggest putting cameras in the home, locking up any areas that don’t need to be accessed, and then putting cameras in the home. That way you can access those cameras either during or after, to see exactly what’s going on in the home with your child."

Mark Baum is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, he's scheduled to return to court on August 1st.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Baum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Babysitter#Violent Crime
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Wayne County to host an Expungement Fair on July 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold an Expungement Fair on July 23 from 10:00am - 3:00pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only. Preregistration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants must know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Flint Community Schools to temporarily require masks at start of school year

(WXYZ) — Flint Community Schools announced on Thursday that they will be temporarily requiring masks at all of their buildings at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. In a letter posted to the FCS website addressed to families, the superintendent stated “Schools across the country have experienced spikes in COVID-19 cases after extended breaks, and Flint Community Schools is no different. Based on our experiences last school year, we are taking this extra measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our school community. “
FLINT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy