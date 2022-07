UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley would like a title shot, but not before Jose Aldo gets one. ‘Sugar’ is set to face Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. It is the biggest step up in the 27-year-old’s career to date, and it’s not even close. ‘No Mercy’ is a former bantamweight champion and was one scorecard away from holding the title in his last bout.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO