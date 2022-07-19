ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia coach Kirby Smith nearly resigned 13 months ago

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8dhW_0glNAUVp00

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he nearly resigned 13 months ago due to the challenges of finding a healthy work/life balance.

Speaking Tuesday at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention in San Antonio, Smart said the non-stop recruiting workload during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to the brink.

“I told the staff, ‘We’re going to take every Monday off, because we’re working every Friday, Saturday, Sunday,'” Smart said. “So last June — the coming out of COVID June — I was ready to step down and resign. I was done. I was done.”

Seven months later, Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title game for the Bulldogs’ first national title since the 1980 season.

Smart, 46, revealed how close he came to offering his resignation after being asked if a healthy work/life balance even exists in college football.

“No,” Smart said, according to The Athletic. “I have tried hard to take the calendar — and I take my staff, my most tenured coaches, whether it’s Dell McGee, Glenn Schumann — and I say, ‘Hey guys, I want y’all to come work together, to look at this calendar for the coaches, the work schedule and I want you to give me some ideas of where we can steal some time (off). First off, familiars are always welcome at our office, they can come to our practices. I got coaches’ kids who come out to the practice and do the drills with the coach because I’m like, ‘You won’t get to be around your son otherwise.’

“So if he wants to come to practice, he can come to practice any time he wants. He can be a part of anything as long as he’s not in the way or a distraction. I want our families, I want our wives to bring their kids out there at the end of practice. Because our players need to see that.”

Smart said college football is losing good coaches to the NFL because they can spend a lot more time off with their families.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville. According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program. Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Kirby, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dell Mcgee
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking SEC jerseys from worst to first

The SEC has some of the most unique jerseys in all of college football. From the Ole Miss powder blue to the LSU home white, the games are always pleasing for the eyes. Some schools like Alabama will never change their uniform, while other schools like Vanderbilt are in the midst of an entire rebrand. The difference in opinion is what makes it interesting.
AUBURN, AL
Sportsnaut

Bengals unveil white alternate helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternate white helmet with black tiger stripes on Friday. The defending AFC champions teased a new look earlier this month, provided they receive 10,000 likes from their fans on Twitter. On Friday, the Bengals honored their word with a 10-second video. The Bengals did not...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll: Predicted order of finish revealed

The SEC media has set its expectations. The league announced its preseason media poll and preseason all-conference teams on Friday following SEC Media Days. Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the league after doing os last year, as well. Georgia, the reigning national champion, came in second place on that ballot, but remains the favorite to win the SEC East. Kentucky also received votes to win the division, as did Vanderbilt.
NFL
On3.com

5-star TE Duce Robinson has On3 NIL Valuation of more than 200K

Duce Robinson of Phoenix Pinnacle is one of the true two-sport stars in the Class of 2023. Along with his accolades as a five-star tight end in the On3 Consensus, Robinson is also heavily courted in baseball and is a potential MLB prospect. That combination has helped Robinson’s On3 NIL Valuation climb to $218,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

NCAA Slams Tennessee With 18 Infractions Under Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a notice of allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy