ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Deebo Samuel contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers could be nearing

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen heading back to the Bay Area earlier this week. It’s a clear indication that the unhappy star will report for the start of 49ers training camp on July 27.

We now have some more information on Samuel’s status courtesy of his trainer. A video is making its rounds on social media. In said video, the trainer is with Samuel and says “he’s about to get paid.”

As you likely already know, Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason. The request came at a time that the former second-round pick is considered vastly underpaid following a breakout 2021 campaign with San Francisco.

  • Deebo Samuel contract: 4 year, $7.25 million; free agent following 2022 season

Unlike Nick Bosa’s ongoing extension talks with the 49ers, this has to be considered a high priority. Samuel is slated to become a free agent after the 2022 season. Bosa won’t hit the market until following the 2023 campaign.

While Samuel did not drop his trade request prior to reporting to minicamp back in June, the 49ers have maintained that everything will work itself out. There’s also been a positive trend in this situation in recent weeks.

Will Deebo Samuel get a contract extension ahead of training camp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGczD_0glNAP6C00
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The three-year, $71 million contract Terry McLaurin signed with the Washington Commanders back in late June might have jumpstarted this process.

Said contract came after A.J. Brown inked a four-year, $100 million “extension” with the Philadelphia Eagles following his draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans. It seems as if the 49ers and Samuel could find some sort of a happy medium.

  • Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 64% catch rate, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

Samuel outperformed both McLaurin and Brown a season ago. Though, it must also be noted that he put up a mere 391 receiving yards during an injury-plagued 2020 campaign that saw the former South Carolina standout miss nine games.

Either way, it seems like things are trending in the right direction for Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. It’s a necessity in San Francisco with young quarterback Trey Lance slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starter in 2022.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
Sportsnaut

Why Anthony Barr is a strong fit for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are kicking off their training camp on July 27. Chances are, general manager Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera already feel much better about their roster heading into the 2022 season. Yet the head coach also recently mentioned a desire to add another veteran linebacker before camp, and there have been rumors linking the team to Anthony Barr as of late.
WASHINGTON, DC
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Bengals unveil white alternate helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternate white helmet with black tiger stripes on Friday. The defending AFC champions teased a new look earlier this month, provided they receive 10,000 likes from their fans on Twitter. On Friday, the Bengals honored their word with a 10-second video. The Bengals did not...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Popculture

New Stadium in the Works for Popular NFL Team

A new stadium is in the works for a popular NFL team. According to a report by NEOtrans Blog, the Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium. It is reported that the Browns and Haslam Sports are targeting two sites that will cost over $1 billion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rams#American Football#The Washington Commanders
Sportsnaut

LOOK: Chicago Bears to wear orange helmets for two games in 2022

The Chicago Bears’ primary colors have been navy blue since their inception as the actual Bears back in 1922. For at least two games this season, that is going to change. The Bears announced on Sunday that they’ll wear an orange-based helmet starting Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Coaching Staff: Head Coach Josh McDaniels

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black. We finish the series previewing the man who leads everyone, head coach Josh McDaniels. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Obviously, we here at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Jimmy Garoppolo Next Team Odds: Browns top 8 destinations

The Cleveland Browns officially signed journeyman Josh Rosen on Friday, but oddsmakers don’t believe the team is done searching for a veteran quarterback while awaiting the pending suspension of Deshaun Watson. The San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave permission to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s representatives to seek a trade, and SportsBetting.ag...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy