LAFC acquire Sebastian Mendez from Orlando City

Orlando City traded midfielder Sebastian Mendez to Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.

LAFC sent back $300,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. Another $225,000 in 2023 money and $225,000 in 2024 money also will convey to Orlando if Mendez meets certain contract conditions, according to a news release.

Mendez, 25, has played in 13 games (five starts) for the Lions this season with a 92.6 percent passing rate. He has not recorded a goal or assist.

Mendez’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

“We are excited to add a dynamic midfielder with extensive MLS and international experience like Sebastian,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. “Sebastian’s physical and technical qualities will complement our midfield, and we are excited to see the value he will bring to LAFC.”

In three-plus seasons with Orlando from 2019-22, Mendez saw action in 72 MLS matches, starting 51. He notched one goal in 2021.

Mendez has also made 30 appearances for the Ecuadorian senior national team.

–Field Level Media

