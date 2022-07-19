ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC acquire Sebastian Mendez from Orlando City

Orlando City traded midfielder Sebastian Mendez to Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.

LAFC sent back $300,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. Another $225,000 in 2023 money and $225,000 in 2024 money also will convey to Orlando if Mendez meets certain contract conditions, according to a news release.

Mendez, 25, has played in 13 games (five starts) for the Lions this season with a 92.6 percent passing rate. He has not recorded a goal or assist.

Mendez’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

“We are excited to add a dynamic midfielder with extensive MLS and international experience like Sebastian,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. “Sebastian’s physical and technical qualities will complement our midfield, and we are excited to see the value he will bring to LAFC.”

In three-plus seasons with Orlando from 2019-22, Mendez saw action in 72 MLS matches, starting 51. He notched one goal in 2021.

Mendez has also made 30 appearances for the Ecuadorian senior national team.

Sportsnaut

Sounders end long scoring drought, edge Rapids

Nicolas Lodeiro scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute as the Seattle Sounders, despite playing nearly the entire second half with 10 men, defeated the visiting Colorado Rapids 2-1 Saturday night in an MLS match. Jordan Morris also scored for Seattle (9-10-2, 29 points), which snapped not only...
Fire extend winning streak with win over Whitecaps

Rafael Czichos scored on a header in the 76th minute as the visiting Chicago Fire extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 victory Saturday over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Xherdan Shaqiri scored a first-half goal for the Fire (7-10-5, 26 points), who have earned points in three-consecutive games...
LOOK: Chicago Bears to wear orange helmets for two games in 2022

The Chicago Bears’ primary colors have been navy blue since their inception as the actual Bears back in 1922. For at least two games this season, that is going to change. The Bears announced on Sunday that they’ll wear an orange-based helmet starting Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
