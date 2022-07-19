Fact check: False claim that Supreme Court overturned 2020 election

The claim: The Supreme Court overturned the 2020 election

Following a historic term for the Supreme Court with rulings on abortion, gun laws and climate change, some social media posts claim the court also weighed in on the results of the 2020 presidential election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The post includes arrows to a link that directs social media users to a Telegram post that includes a link to a July 6 livestream on Rumble that has garnered over 500,000 views. The man in the livestream reiterates the claim about the Supreme Court.

"I BELIEVE every single thing said here is true," reads the rest of the Facebook post.

The post generated over 550 interactions in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But the claim is baseless.

Election experts told USA TODAY the Supreme Court has made no such ruling during its latest term. The 2020 presidential election results, in which Biden beat Trump by over 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes, are still legitimate.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Supreme Court did not overturn 2020 election

There is no truth to the claim, Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told USA TODAY in an email.

The Supreme Court's slip opinions, which consist of the majority opinion, any dissenting opinions and "a prefatory syllabus" summarizing the court's decision, are listed on its official website. None of the opinions from the court's recent term, which began October 2021, indicate the justices have voted to overturn the 2020 election.

Fact check: Joe Biden legally won presidential election, despite persistent contrary claims

In addition, "all of the key swing states in the 2020 election have been the subject of lawsuits, recounts, audits, and even investigations," he said. "In no case has a court found significant fraud or overturned the results."

Fact check:How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims

Following the 2020 election, the Trump campaign and its allies did file state and federal lawsuits to change the election results, according to Burden. But all of those suits were either dismissed or failed, including those appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Burden said.

The court began its recess on June 30, when the justices will "continue to analyze new petitions for review, consider motions and applications" and "make preparations for cases scheduled for fall argument," according to the court's official website.

USA TODAY reached out to the Supreme Court for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Supreme Court overturned the 2020 election. There is no evidence the court has made any such ruling. The 2020 presidential election results are still legitimate.

Our fact-check sources:

Associated Press, July 11, False 2020 election ruling attributed to the Supreme Court

Rachael Cobb, July 12, Email exchange with USA TODAY

Barry Burden, July 12, Email exchange with USA TODAY

USA TODAY, July 11, How an upcoming Supreme Court case could upend 2024 election laws, lawsuits

Supreme Court, accessed July 12, Opinions of the Court - 2021

Associated Press, Feb. 22, 2021, Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases

Supreme Court, June 30, Statement from Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

Supreme Court, accessed July 12, The Court and Its Procedures

Reuters, July 12, Fact Check-U.S. Supreme Court has not voted to overturn 2020 presidential election result

USA TODAY, June 30, Abortion, guns, religion: Breaking down a blockbuster Supreme Court term

USA TODAY, Dec. 15, 2020, Fact check: Joe Biden legally won presidential election, despite persistent contrary claims

USA TODAY, Jan. 6, Fact check: How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.