Invasive Aedes Aegypti, A.K.A. The Yellow Fever Mosquito, Found In Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An invasive species of mosquito known to be able to transmit several viruses has been found in Granite Bay.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District says the insect, known as Aedes aegypti, was found in a residential neighborhood just south of Granite Bay High School back on July 14.

Officials say the invasive mosquito – more commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito – was first detected in Southern California back in 2013 and has been spreading ever since. Just last year, vector control says detections were also made in Butte, Sacramento, Shasta, Yolo and Yuba counties.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation,” said Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District’s general manager, in a statement.

While known to be able to transmit yellow fever, officials say Aedes aegypti can also carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya viruses.

However, officials say none of those viruses have been detected in California mosquitos at this time.

“While we are not aware of any local transmission of viral illnesses due to Aedes aegypti, the local appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” said Placer County Interim Health Officer Rob Oldham in a statement.

Aedes aegypti can be distinguished from other mosquitos by a white, violin-shaped marking on its back.