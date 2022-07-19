ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

Invasive Aedes Aegypti, A.K.A. The Yellow Fever Mosquito, Found In Granite Bay

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472eK9_0glN9fGg00

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An invasive species of mosquito known to be able to transmit several viruses has been found in Granite Bay.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District says the insect, known as Aedes aegypti, was found in a residential neighborhood just south of Granite Bay High School back on July 14.

Officials say the invasive mosquito – more commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito – was first detected in Southern California back in 2013 and has been spreading ever since. Just last year, vector control says detections were also made in Butte, Sacramento, Shasta, Yolo and Yuba counties.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation,” said Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District’s general manager, in a statement.

While known to be able to transmit yellow fever, officials say Aedes aegypti can also carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya viruses.

However, officials say none of those viruses have been detected in California mosquitos at this time.

“While we are not aware of any local transmission of viral illnesses due to Aedes aegypti, the local appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” said Placer County Interim Health Officer Rob Oldham in a statement.

Aedes aegypti can be distinguished from other mosquitos by a white, violin-shaped marking on its back.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘Definitely A Sacrifice’: Local Firefighters Head To Oak Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local firefighting crews are helping fight the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. Nearly two dozen firefighters from the Sacramento region left in the middle of the night. I talked with multiple agencies Saturday about the work underway. The relentless Oak Fire has kept crews busy, and when the call comes, they’re ready to help their own. “It’s very critical to send as much help as we possibly can. So we want those resources to be appropriate for the incident and the incident as it expands,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn. They already sent a strike team to the Oak Fire, bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Yolo, CA
Granite Bay, CA
Government
Local
California Pets & Animals
Granite Bay, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Shasta, CA
City
Granite Bay, CA
Placer County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Air quality unhealthy-to-hazardous in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Capable Of Carrying The Zika Virus Has Been Found In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A never before seen mosquito capable of carrying the Zika Virus has been found in Placer County. The Aedes Aegypti species was first detected in Sacramento and Yolo County in 2019, but just how many of them have been detected this year? In addition to the one found in Placer County, 13 have been found in Elk Grove, 18 in Sacramento County, and 28 in Winters. “This is an aggressive day-biting mosquito, and it can grow in as little as a teaspoon of water,” said a Mosquito District representative. The latest discovery was made in a neighborhood near Granite Bay High School and is a concern for people living there. “I say lets get the planes back up in the air. Lets get some mosquito control going,” said a community member. The district is spending more than $600,000 on planes to spray insecticides that can kill mosquitos, but they have only been treating the agricultural areas like the Yolo Bypass and west of Roseville. Officials say the best way to protect yourself is to wear repellent when you are outside.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Week 2: More Fun, Less Minors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change: minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult. Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay. “In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go.  But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra. Ten-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents. “I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said. For many,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Invasive Species#Mosquitoes#Mosquitos#Vector Control District
ABC10

Sacramento shelters, organizations overwhelmed with abandoned kittens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Animal dumping and abandonment in our area is worse than ever before, according to local animal outreach groups. There are issues, particularly during the summer, which is commonly known as kitten season. Organizations and shelters are seeing injured animals, animals with infections, and more. Sara Williams...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi’s Micke Grove Zoo Closing Aviary Exhibit Over Bird Flu Concerns

LODI (CBS13) — The Micke Grove Zoo near Lodi is closing an exhibit over concerns about bird flu. People will no longer be able to walk through the aviary section, the zoo announced on Monday. But, visitors can still view the birds from outside the exhibit. Three cases of the avian flu were detected in wild birds in Colusa and Glenn counties earlier this month. Across the US, zoos have been taking steps to protect their birds from the avian flu. Many zoos have been resorting to moving birds indoors and off-exhibit. Other zoos have been adding roofs and reinforcing mesh surrounding enclosures to keep wild birds out. Avian flu has already had a big effect on the poultry industry as well. By April 2022, farmers have reported that they had to kill nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys to try and limit the spread of the virus. No human cases of the virus have been detected in the US at this point.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Cadillac sparks garage fire that spread to house north of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Cadillac warming up in a Sacramento County homeowner's garage ended up sparking a fire on Saturday, authorities said. The fire started in the 5400 block of Marmith Avenue, which is just off of Manzanita Avenue north of Carmichael, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Housing crisis impacting forest workers in Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No different from our local workforce, those who fight hard to prevent and contain wildfires in our region face serious struggles with finding affordable housing. Acting Supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest, Matt Jedra says the cost of living near the lake is impacting recruiting of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
74K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy