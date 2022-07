BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little devoted $1 million to combatting fentanyl use in the state of Idaho. “A trace of fentanyl the size of a grain of salt is enough to kill you, and many times it is laced into other pills or drugs – even black-market vape cartridges – and you won’t even know it. Meth and fentanyl seizures have dramatically increased in Idaho and across the country. We must act now. Given the magnitude of the problem, we are acting immediately to turn the tide and protect Idaho families,” Governor Little said.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO