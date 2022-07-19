ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Family remembers Fort Myers man hit and killed while crossing the street

By Samantha Serbin
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the first time, we’re learning the identity of a man hit and killed while crossing the street in Fort Myers last month.

35-year-old Matthew Gordon was out celebrating the night of the crash. He had just been promoted at work and was leaving the next day for his dream job in the keys.

“If it was health related or something like that you can understand but I can’t understand. I can’t understand it. His family wants answers, and I believe we deserve them,” Gordon’s wife said.

She remembers the morning like it was yesterday. When she got a knock at the door saying that her husband of 14 years and father of her two kids was dead.

“She gave me the bad news and I thought I was in a dream cause I was expecting him back home. I didn’t know how to react,” Gordon’s wife said.

Gordon’s sister, Emily, said the news was hard to accept.

“The first few weeks were sort of denial and shock. We were calling the officers just trying. ‘Are you sure it’s him? Are you sure it’s him? It can’t be him,’ Emily said. “We were going through every scenario in our heads where it wasn’t him.”

Matthew Gordon was the oldest of seven kids from England. Emily said he had come over to Florida many years ago with dreams of hospitality management.

“He moved to America for the opportunity. He wanted to pursue a career. He wanted more out of life,” she said.

Gordon’s wife shared that he quickly rose up the ranks to become the general manager at the Sanibel Island Resort. His death even impacted the people who worked for him.

“Some of his employees had to take time off because it’s just so heartbreaking that somebody of his stature, his nature is gone,” Emily Gordon said.

Gordon’s family said police told them the driver who hit their beloved Matthew was drunk. Still, no one is facing any criminal charges which frustrates his family.

“He was just the best big brother that you could ever ask for, you know?” Emily said.

“I knew Matthew since he was 19 years old. He was 35. We didn’t spend enough time together. It might seem like enough time but it wasn’t.

We reached out to FMPD to get a new update on the case.

