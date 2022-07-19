Man accused in Topeka stabbing case convicted

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man has been convicted on Tuesday in connection to a 2019 stabbing that left another man dead .

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Andrew T. Evans has been convicted on July 19 for stabbing and killing Raymond Smith in 2019. Evans pled guilty to intentional second degree murder. His sentence will reportedly be based upon Evans’ past criminal history.

It is estimated that Evans will receive around 23 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Evans reportedly stabbed and killed Smith around 8 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019 in the area of SE 33rd Street. Officers responded to a call about a stabbing that had taken place and, upon arrival, found Smith unresponsive. He had multiple stab wounds and later died as a result of his injuries. Evans was arrested the next day and charged for the murder.

