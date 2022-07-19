ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man accused in Topeka stabbing case convicted

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZZzj_0glN9FVu00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man has been convicted on Tuesday in connection to a 2019 stabbing that left another man dead .

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Andrew T. Evans has been convicted on July 19 for stabbing and killing Raymond Smith in 2019. Evans pled guilty to intentional second degree murder. His sentence will reportedly be based upon Evans’ past criminal history.

Drone helps catch Topekans accused of stealing from Kansas salvage yard

It is estimated that Evans will receive around 23 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Evans reportedly stabbed and killed Smith around 8 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019 in the area of SE 33rd Street. Officers responded to a call about a stabbing that had taken place and, upon arrival, found Smith unresponsive. He had multiple stab wounds and later died as a result of his injuries. Evans was arrested the next day and charged for the murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new accusations after an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old JaDon O. Orr of Atchison on District Court warrants for domestic battery and criminal trespass in connection with an incident on May 9, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested an armed man Friday outside of a Topeka Walmart for criminal threat. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting a criminal threat investigation into Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, when deputies found him around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Months after a Topeka man was arrested for allegedly threatening a man in Riley Co., RCPD said the arrest was just reported to them. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on April 25.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating East Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in East Topeka. TPD says officers responded to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Friday in the area of NE Seward Ave. and Grattan St. They found the victim, an adult male, who was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a K9 found him allegedly attempting to rob a local business early Saturday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Aaron T. Nelson, 44, of Topeka, has been arrested after a K9 found him hiding during an alleged burglary to a business in the 5200 block of SW Topeka Blvd. early Saturday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating deadly shooting near Kansas Ave

KANSAS City, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department investigates a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Kansas Ave. Police were called to the block of 1900 Kansas Ave on a shooting call around 10 p.m. and found an adult male inside a resident who had been shot and unresponsive.
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#Topekans#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 22

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. THOMAS RICHARD NEFF, 45, Manhattan, Burglary, non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime; Bond $4,000. AUSTON LEE KORSZENIEWSKI, 24, Manhattan, Failure...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVOE

Lyon County deputies: One person hospitalized after attempted suicide on Interstate 35 near Emporia

Typically, local law enforcement does not release information of any sort on attempted suicides. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took that step late Saturday night. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Emporia Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation and Emporia-Lyon County Fire/EMS all responded to Interstate 35 mile marker 138, just east of Emporia, shortly before 10 pm Saturday after a vehicle “impacted” a bridge pillar for the overpass at that location.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One injured in Emporia shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries Friday morning. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Dr. around 4:30 a.m. Friday. One person was...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Department makes an arrest on I-70

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Trey L. Campbell, Junction City, on I70 westbound at mile marker 290 on requested charges including Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property. According to the Sheriff's Department the arrest occurred at 5:32 p.m. Friday. The I-70 290 mile marker is about four miles west of Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Hiawatha residents and one Topeka man were arrested in a Brown Co. raid on Thursday night. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, two search warrants were served simultaneously at 711 and 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha. The...
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy