Garfield County, UT

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties through 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles east of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties. This includes Colorado 141 near mile marker 87, and between mile markers 89 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY...SPECIFICALLY FOR THE SULPHUR CREEK AREA WITHIN CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK At 309 PM MDT, Additional light to moderate rainfall has occurred across the Sulphur Creek drainage since in was first reported that a 12-15 inch flood wave was moving down Sulphur Creek. Additional rainfall in this area remains likely through this evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Park Rangers at Capitol Reef National Park reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams that feed into the Sulphur Creek slot canyon area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
WAYNE COUNTY, UT

