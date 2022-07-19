Excessive Heat Watch issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY...SPECIFICALLY FOR THE SULPHUR CREEK AREA WITHIN CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK At 309 PM MDT, Additional light to moderate rainfall has occurred across the Sulphur Creek drainage since in was first reported that a 12-15 inch flood wave was moving down Sulphur Creek. Additional rainfall in this area remains likely through this evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Park Rangers at Capitol Reef National Park reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams that feed into the Sulphur Creek slot canyon area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

WAYNE COUNTY, UT ・ 57 MINUTES AGO