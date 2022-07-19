ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Police officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Missouri; suspect surrenders

By JESSICA A. BOTELHO
cnycentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — A police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The officer has been identified as 32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez. Today with a heavy heart on behalf of our department, I want to offer condolences to Officer...

