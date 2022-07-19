2 injured after semi-truck overturns in collision with another truck in Highlands County

Florida Highway Patrol

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a semi-truck overturned off the roadway along State Road 70 in Highlands County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident happened at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 52-year-old Sebring man, was traveling west on State Road 70 approaching County Line Road.

A second semi-truck, driven by a 73-year-old Tampa man, was traveling behind the Sebring man and attempted to pass him.

The Sebring man then tried to turn left onto County Line Road, as the man from Tampa attempted to pass him.

The front of the first truck then collided with the second one causing it to overturn off of the roadway.

The driver from Sebring suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

However, the man from Tampa suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as we learn them.