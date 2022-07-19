ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Taco truck vandalized and robbed in Lehigh Acres

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xoOi_0glN8Ctw00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a thief who broke into a Lehigh Acres taco truck early Monday morning.

The incident happened at the El Gran Taco Loko food truck on Lee Boulevard.

Jesus Garcia, an employee at the food truck says the thief got away with a weeks worth of cash which could be up to $20,000.

The suspect broke the window into the taco truck and ripped off all their security cameras.

Now Garcia is worried for the businesses future.

“It’s really bad. It can take us out of business. You know what I mean?,” Garcia said.

This isn’t the first time this taco truck has been targeted. Back in January a thief stole $250.

The suspect reached into the taco truck through the order window and took the cash.

“It’s like a new thing, rob things come in the middle of the night, break in take whatever and nobody gets caught,” Garcia said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Woman dies in crash between motorcycle and SUV in Lehigh Acres

A 25-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died Friday night in a Lehigh Acres crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Homestead Road South and Parkdale Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. The woman was on a motorcycle heading north on Homestead Road South, according to a press...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers man found guilty in store robbery after throwing items at clerk

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A forty-five-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of robbery with a weapon while resisting an officer with violence. According to the State Attorney's report, Frederick Lee Roberts took some lottery tickets in December of 2021 to check for possible winners. A female clerk told him there were no winners and he went behind the counter, hit her, grabbed a small ladder, and threw it at her.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of being a suspected drug dealer

A 69-year-old North Naples man was arrested after Collier deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his home. William “Bill” Jones faces more than a dozen charges including five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams or 200 grams and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Garcia
Person
Jesus
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home. The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl. The driver was the only one inside the pickup and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Investigation continues into shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

Fort Myers police are back at the apartment complex where a shootout broke out between the law enforcement agency and a 29-year-old man who died on Wednesday night. Police said they were canvassing the area and trying to learn more about Ryan McFarland-Bauer’s motive and what led to the gunfight.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Three women arrested for stealing over $1000 in perfume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Truck#Tacos#Food Truck
FOX 4 WFTX

Kitten dropped from moving vehicle, hit by passing car

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty that took place on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a woman told deputies she was driving in front of an older-model, white SUV when she witnessed a black kitten dropped from the passenger-side window.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Father, son arrested for squatting in a Naples home

A father and son were arrested for trespassing in an unoccupied home in Naples on Thursday. David Benson, 52, and Adam Benson, 25, were arrested and charged with trespassing in a structure or conveyance. According to Naples Police Dispatch, a woman said she walked into her home and saw two...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

A man was killed late Wednesday night after Fort Myers police say he fired a rifle at them from an apartment off Ortiz Avenue. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the Vistas at Eastwood around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from an apartment. Upon arrival, officers say they were immediately met with gunfire from a man armed with a rifle.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy