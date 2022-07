A dramatic air chase into the Joshua Tree desert were the results of an attempted safety-violation stop. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.

