Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Resort Breaks Ground on New Employee Housing

By Bill Froehlich
 5 days ago

We’ve all heard about the worker shortages and housing problems in northern Michigan. Now, a northern Michigan resort is tackling the problem by building more housing for their employees.

“It’s just what we have to do to make sure we’re ready to be open,” said Grand Traverse Resort and Spa General Manager Matthew Bryant.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has dozens of foreign workers. Bryant says the need for employee housing started to surface as a real problem three or four years ago.

“The need started way back in 2018-19. And in 2019 we really decided to put pen to paper and make this come to fruition,” said Bryant. “In 2019 we planned to do 40-46 more beds. In 2019 it was pretty right-on.”

But in just three years, the demand has already grown. It puts a good dent in the need, but it’s still not enough.

“But now in the climate we’re in it needs to be three times this size,” said Bryant. “We’re currently over 200 employees short of a typical year. We’re going to have to continue to grow our foreign labor to support the needs of the resort and the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O08TP_0glN7RMS00

Bryant says it’s just a commonsense approach to a growing problem. “If I don’t have employees I can’t open restaurants, I can’t open golf courses. And so you have to weight that factor in, where do you spend your capital money? So this was a very good decision because we need more associates to open the resort.”

The resort just broke ground on a new two-story, dormitory-style building. When it opens, they’ll be able to house 40 additional foreign workers.

Marvin Seekoei is from Cape Town, South Africa. While he’s worked in the U.S. for several years, this is his first summer at the resort. “When you leave your country you’re going into an unknown. But the most important thing is your roof over your head every night,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuBM8_0glN7RMS00

Seekoei is one of approximately 85 foreign workers at the resort this summer. He already lives in housing next to the new project site, but says building more housing nearby is a great idea.

“This is great because you can just walk to work. You can go play golf, which I’m doing today. So it’s been, this has been by far my best experience in a housing situation,” he said. “I’m excited because I’m going to live there next season.”

Seekoei thinks it’s great for his fellow workers, too. “How can you find housing that’s close enough but affordable for the employee for everybody to have a win-win situation.”

Bryant says Grand Traverse Economic Development and the Grand Traverse Band are handling construction with the goal of being ready for occupancy next spring. “Our timeline will be open in March of ’23. Just in time for next summer season.”

Traverse City, MI
