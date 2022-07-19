Local artists sell their art to benefit the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4. Per the official announcement, topics will include:. Student enrollment. Transportation. Nutrition. ELL classes. Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream home -- but experts say it’s not a program that everyone can benefit from. Earlier this year, the Castillos were in the market for a new place to call home.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is feeling the impacts of inflation just like everyone else. Donations have dropped off lately--even more so than in the height of the pandemic. “Food costs more, trucking that food to the food bank costs more. And...
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport. Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Before taking the stand Friday morning, members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team honored one of their own: George Clark, the town’s oldest-living former lifeguard. The team huddled under a garage with George’s friends and family as rain poured, but the group erupted...
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police Department announced their “Pack-a-Cruiser” back-to-school drive yesterday. The drive, which will occur Aug. 1-24, will take place at the Shallotte Police Department at 114 Cheers St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., per their announcement. Those wishing to donate are encouraged to...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - These three adorable puppies are just half of the six available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. They are German shepherd puppies and about 9 weeks old. They were part of an accidental litter-- a good reminder...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those in attendance for Wilmington’s Riverfront Farmers Market stuck it out in the rain Saturday to buy some of their favorite local goods. For the local vendors though, the rain isn’t the biggest deterrent as of late. With rising prices on everything from gas to food to everyday items, those selling goods at the farmers market say everything is costing them more.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court in Rotary Park. Town officials posed for a groundbreaking photo and stated that a ribbon cutting event would occur soon at the park. At this time, a completion date is...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deadline for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman to either turn over banking information to the North Carolina State Bar or turn herself in at the Wake County Detention Center has passed, and it appears neither has happened. On Monday, July 18, a judge...
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - On July 18, the Columbus County Superior Court issued a consent judgement requiring Sandy Ridge Apartments to take security measures to ensure the safety of the residents. District Attorney Jon David has been attempting to take action since last year as criminal activity continued to be...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced that it would begin rolling out their latest improvement to DMV experiences. Per NCDOT’s release, “Q-Anywhere” will allow customers to check-in at their DMV virtually and then wait where they please. “This project frees...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicular wreck at US-17 has impeded traffic around Cumbee Road SW, with the one of the southbound lanes currently closed. According to the NCDOT, the scene has now been cleared. The cause of the accident is currently unknown. An unknown amount of people were taken...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for Gary Smith, the former police chief in Southport, which was scheduled to begin in Brunswick County court on July 25, 2022, has now been pushed back to September 26. According to the District Attorney’s Office, a family matter involving a defense attorney is the reason for the postponement.
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A house on Ravennaside Drive NW in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood caught on fire Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning. Crews with the Calabash Fire Department were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. The fire department stayed on scene for several hours after to keep an eye on any hot spots.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, Southport Police and Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of J. Swain Blvd. and Eason St. around 11:30 p.m. A single car was left on its side after taking out a light pole. The driver was...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an infectious disease specialist with Wilmington Health, says people have let their guard down recently when it comes to protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. “The current viruses are much more contagious than they were before. They’re as contagious as measles. To give you an idea how contagious: if I had measles, and then I leave this room, the air in this room will remain contagious for two hours after I leave. That’s how contagious it is. So anybody who’s not wearing a proper mask like you and I are wearing an N95, or a KN95, is likely to get COVID regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated,” Kamitsuka said. “These days, if you go into any supermarket or airport, almost no one’s wearing a mask, and it’s no surprise, therefore, that we’re seeing such a surge in COVID. And I think what happened to President Biden, this is just proof positive of that.”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, the Thursday update from NOAA confirmed that recent rainstorms have eased the drought in the Cape Fear Region. Chances for additional rain include 50% this Friday, 30% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. As is customary in the juicy summer atmosphere, rain may take the form of briefly torrential, electric storms, so keep your WECT Weather App handy.
Comments / 0