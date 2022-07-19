Local artists sell their art to benefit the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an infectious disease specialist with Wilmington Health, says people have let their guard down recently when it comes to protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. “The current viruses are much more contagious than they were before. They’re as contagious as measles. To give you an idea how contagious: if I had measles, and then I leave this room, the air in this room will remain contagious for two hours after I leave. That’s how contagious it is. So anybody who’s not wearing a proper mask like you and I are wearing an N95, or a KN95, is likely to get COVID regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated,” Kamitsuka said. “These days, if you go into any supermarket or airport, almost no one’s wearing a mask, and it’s no surprise, therefore, that we’re seeing such a surge in COVID. And I think what happened to President Biden, this is just proof positive of that.”

2 DAYS AGO