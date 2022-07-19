ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local artists sell their art to benefit the homeless

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions. Wilmington leaders discuss ways to handle panhandling on busy streets. Environmental groups host...

Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WECT

Back-to-school family events for New Hanover Co., Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4. Per the official announcement, topics will include:. Student enrollment. Transportation. Nutrition. ELL classes. Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present...
WECT

Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport. Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.
WECT

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue honors oldest-living former lifeguard

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Before taking the stand Friday morning, members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team honored one of their own: George Clark, the town’s oldest-living former lifeguard. The team huddled under a garage with George’s friends and family as rain poured, but the group erupted...
WECT

Shallotte PD announces ‘Pack-a-Cruiser’ drive

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police Department announced their “Pack-a-Cruiser” back-to-school drive yesterday. The drive, which will occur Aug. 1-24, will take place at the Shallotte Police Department at 114 Cheers St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., per their announcement. Those wishing to donate are encouraged to...
WECT

Local farmers market vendors feeling the pressure of rising business expenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those in attendance for Wilmington’s Riverfront Farmers Market stuck it out in the rain Saturday to buy some of their favorite local goods. For the local vendors though, the rain isn’t the biggest deterrent as of late. With rising prices on everything from gas to food to everyday items, those selling goods at the farmers market say everything is costing them more.
WECT

Breaking ground for a new basketball court in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court in Rotary Park. Town officials posed for a groundbreaking photo and stated that a ribbon cutting event would occur soon at the park. At this time, a completion date is...
WECT

DMV implements new system to avoid waiting in line

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced that it would begin rolling out their latest improvement to DMV experiences. Per NCDOT’s release, “Q-Anywhere” will allow customers to check-in at their DMV virtually and then wait where they please. “This project frees...
WECT

Trial delayed for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for Gary Smith, the former police chief in Southport, which was scheduled to begin in Brunswick County court on July 25, 2022, has now been pushed back to September 26. According to the District Attorney’s Office, a family matter involving a defense attorney is the reason for the postponement.
WECT

House catches on fire after being struck by lightning

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A house on Ravennaside Drive NW in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood caught on fire Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning. Crews with the Calabash Fire Department were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. The fire department stayed on scene for several hours after to keep an eye on any hot spots.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Late night wreck in Southport leaves car rolled over

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, Southport Police and Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of J. Swain Blvd. and Eason St. around 11:30 p.m. A single car was left on its side after taking out a light pole. The driver was...
WECT

‘As contagious as measles’: Infectious disease specialist talks about spread of COVID-19 and the push to get vaccinated and boosted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an infectious disease specialist with Wilmington Health, says people have let their guard down recently when it comes to protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. “The current viruses are much more contagious than they were before. They’re as contagious as measles. To give you an idea how contagious: if I had measles, and then I leave this room, the air in this room will remain contagious for two hours after I leave. That’s how contagious it is. So anybody who’s not wearing a proper mask like you and I are wearing an N95, or a KN95, is likely to get COVID regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated,” Kamitsuka said. “These days, if you go into any supermarket or airport, almost no one’s wearing a mask, and it’s no surprise, therefore, that we’re seeing such a surge in COVID. And I think what happened to President Biden, this is just proof positive of that.”
WECT

First Alert Forecast: drought continues to ease but hot times remain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, the Thursday update from NOAA confirmed that recent rainstorms have eased the drought in the Cape Fear Region. Chances for additional rain include 50% this Friday, 30% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. As is customary in the juicy summer atmosphere, rain may take the form of briefly torrential, electric storms, so keep your WECT Weather App handy.
