ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

By Jennifer Shutt
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMWAO_0glN7BU400
Members of Congress participating in a Tuesday abortion rights protest between Capitol Hill and the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo: Jennifer Shutt)

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more bold action from President Joe Biden to protect abortion access and Republican-led states ban or severely limit abortion services.

The 17 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and abortion rights advocates began walking together from the steps of the Capitol toward the Supreme Court building around 1 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, they sat down in an intersection in front of the fenced-off Supreme Court building as a U.S. Capitol Police officer warned they were involved in illegal demonstration activity and would be arrested if they didn’t move.

A few minutes later, as lawmakers and protesters chanted in support of abortion rights, U.S. Capitol Police officers began leading them away to a shaded, grassy area nearby where they would be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding under District of Columbia law and told they needed to pay a $50 fine.

Thirty-five people were charged, including 17 Members of Congress, according to the Capitol Police. Those arrested included Democratic Reps. Alma Adams of North Carolina, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Cori Bush of Missouri, Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin of Michigan, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

‘A signal to my daughters and granddaughters’

Dean told States Newsroom in a brief interview after being detained by police for about an hour that she joined the demonstration to “provide civil disobedience to stand up against unjust laws.”

“I wanted to send a signal to my daughters and granddaughters. I will stand up for their rights,” she said.

Dean said she expected Democrats will keep holding events and debating legislation that protects reproductive rights, including abortion access, though she wasn’t sure if members would hold other demonstrations that could lead to arrest.

“You’ll see us taking legislative action or talking to the media, doing everything we possibly can to say the stripping of rights of half of our citizens, putting us in a second-class position, that will not stand,” Dean said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lTfN_0glN7BU400
Members of the U.S. House about to get arrested by Capitol Police for abortion rights demonstration that’s blocking an intersection between the Capitol Building and the Supreme Court. (Photo: Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

Bush told reporters while detained by police that she decided to attend the protest to continue the advocacy she’s been part of for years.

“I co-organized and co-led an occupation of Sen. Roy Blunt’s office — and he talks about it — back years ago during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, because we saw this coming,” Bush said, referring to the Republican senator from Missouri and the Supreme Court justice. “We knew that if he was able to be confirmed, and some other things took place, that this could happen.”

Bush said that as a member of Congress now, she now has a voice and power in a different way and wants to use that to defend reproductive rights, including access to safe abortions.

“I have to do everything I can to be able to raise this issue and to make sure people know we will not stop fighting,” Bush said. “And this is not just for us now. This is for our legacy. This is our children’s children.”

Levin said while detained and a band played upbeat music in the background that the U.S. Senate needs to eliminate the 60-vote legislative filibuster that’s stopped abortion bills from advancing.

“The filibuster is a vestige of Jim Crow,” he said. “Our founding fathers didn’t want it. It’s just a simple Senate rule that a majority of senators should get rid of.”

Just because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion isn’t a constitutional right doesn’t mean Congress can’t make it a statutory right, Levin said.

Votes in House

The U.S. House voted last week to approve legislation that would once again make abortion legal nationwide and a bill that would ensure patients who need to travel out of state for abortions can do so without interference.

Neither measure is expected to make it past the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster.

The House is set to vote later this week on a bill that would ensure access to contraception, amid concerns from activists that the Supreme Court may undo other cases, including the ones that guarantee people the ability to decide how to use contraception.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion overturning the constitutional right to abortion that he believes the Supreme Court should revisit the contraception case as well as the case that legalized same-sex marriage and the case that barred the government from interfering in consensual adult private sexual relationships.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid

Federal agents accused of targeting, mocking and, in some instances, brutalizing Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse claim their lives will be endangered by the public release of video from the controversial raid, court records show. Although the video is currently under seal, an investigation by the Tennessee Lookout reveals the footage appears to […] The post Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
HipHopWired

GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision

White conservatives stay telling on themselves on Twitter—and then pretending the racist sh*t they said wasn’t racist. Former President Barack Obama posted a simple tweet joining most Americans in condemning the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which ends constitutionally protected abortion rights. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republican#U S Capitol Police#The Capitol Police#Democratic
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

6K+
Followers
944
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy