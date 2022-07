Each school year, when preparing the classroom for the children’s arrival, I decorated a small bulletin board with the heading, “Super Star.” This was the space set aside for the children, when their name was drawn. They could bring in special items from home for the board that was waiting just for them. They brought pictures, certificates, ribbons, etc. The items were left up for about three or four days and then another name was drawn. It was their time to tell about themselves and answer questions.

