Police release surveillance video of homicide in city's Logan section

Video shows the man wanted for questioning pacing back and forth while holding a large duffel bag and a phone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in hopes of solving one of the city's more than 300 murders.

Cameras show a man wanted for questioning near the 1300 block of Windrim Avenue in the city's Logan section back on June 29.

You see him pacing back and forth while holding a large duffel bag and a phone.

A few minutes later, that man is seen running from the other side of the street with a rifle in his hands.

Investigators say the victim was a 33-year-old man.

If you have any information on the crime, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.