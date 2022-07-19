ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

9 guitars signed by Summerfest headliners up for auction through Generac, American Red Cross

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMsEY_0glN6zDF00

Nine guitars signed by Summerfest headliners will be a part of a charitable auction through Saturday.

Generac Power Systems representatives delivered the autographed guitars to the American Red Cross on Tuesday. The guitars were signed by Generac Power Stage headliners, including Violent Femmes, Anthrax, Death Cab for Cutie, and Halestorm.

Generac is partnering with American Red Cross to auction the guitars to help raise funds for international humanitarian crises.

American Red Cross will be accepting online bids through noon on Saturday. The bidding is open here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#The American Red Cross#Online Auction#Charity#Generac Power Systems#Generac Power Stage#Violent Femmes
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy