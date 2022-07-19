ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

26-year-old arrested in connection with woman's death six months after being found, HCSO says

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWFAd_0glN6yKW00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Six months after a woman was found dead in Carrollwood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced a 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death.

Darren Austrew, 26, was arrested on Monday, July 18 after detectives revealed he assaulted the victim, whose body was found on Sunday, Jan. 9, before killing her.

The victim's body, per HCSO, was initially found near the 12000 block of Four Oaks Road in Carrollwood with upper body trauma.

Austrew faces a charge of murder in the second degree.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News WFTS

Deputy-involved shooting in Hillsborough leaves 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been brought in to investigate an early morning deadly deputy-involved shooting at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to the apartment complex on the 4700 block of Bristol Bay...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested in connection to January murder

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman back in January 2022. Darren Austrew, 26, was identified as a suspect before an investigation began into the death of a female found dead along Four Oaks Road, the sheriff's office said.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollwood, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Carrollwood, FL
City
Greater Carrollwood, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday afternoon in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Deputies were called out to a report of a shooting at a property in that area. When they arrived, they...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Boy dies in accidental shooting at St. Pete apartment, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment on Lynn Lake Circle South Friday evening, police said. The boy died from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers responded to the apartment...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Body#Violent Crime#Hcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy