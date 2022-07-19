ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling State catcher John Garcia drafted by Astros

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHt9K_0glN6l6J00

Grambling State catcher John Garcia was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 583rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft .

John Garcia is a junior catcher and hitting machine for the Grambling State Tigers. Garcia batted .403 in 2022 and led the SWAC in many categories .

  • 1st in on base percentage (.513) and OPS (1.198)
  • 2nd in batting average (.403), slugging percentage (.685) and RBIs (63)
  • 4th in home runs (10)
  • 5th in doubles (17)

“It’s a blessing and I am so proud of John and what he has accomplished this year,” Grambling State Tigers head coach Davin Pierre exclaimed.

“This is the icing on the cake to be drafted and to get a chance to live his dream. John’s success is also a huge accomplishment for our program here at Grambling State. We strive to ensure that our student athletes know that if they come to Grambling, they can accomplish a life goal of playing professionally, like John has. I know John will be an exceptional asset to the Houston Astros organization and will represent himself and the GRAMBLING family well!”

Garcia also logged two triples and four stolen bases for Grambling State last year. As a catcher on defense, he is known for his throw down and he threw out 18 runners this season which was second in the SWAC. Garcia competed in the Cape Cod Summer League last year which is known for breeding MLB draft selections.

The post Grambling State catcher John Garcia drafted by Astros appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

