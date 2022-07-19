ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Liz Truss odds-on to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader, say bookmakers

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WZRB_0glN6aOK00

Liz Truss is now the bookies’ favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as the Tory leadership race approaches its final stages.

Despite receiving the lowest number of votes of the three candidates to survive Tuesday’s ballot of Conservative MPs, the foreign secretary narrowed the gap between her closest rival Penny Mordaunt to just six – gaining more new votes than her two remaining rivals combined.

Her campaign team is now hoping to hoover up support from backers of newly-eliminated rival Kemi Badenoch ahead of the fifth ballot on Wednesday. They are urging their colleagues to “unite behind a candidate who will govern in a Conservative way and who has shown she can deliver time and again”.

Rishi Sunak remained strides ahead of his rivals in the latest ballot of Tory MPs, falling just two votes shy of the 120 needed to secure his place in the final two.

But polling of party members – who will ultimately choose the victor – dealt something of a blow to his leadership prospects on Tuesday. Polling giant YouGov suggested the ex-chancellor would ultimately lose to Ms Truss, Ms Mordaunt and Ms Badenoch no matter which rival he faced in the last round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaKlF_0glN6aOK00

The YouGov survey of 725 members predicted Ms Truss would beat Mr Sunak by 54 to 35 and Ms Mordaunt would beat him 51 to 37.

However, these margins have shifted in Mr Sunak’s favour in the past week, with the gap between himself and Ms Truss narrowing by five percentage points.

Nevertheless, the foreign secretary became the bookmakers’ favourite on Tuesday afternoon, with some betting websites even listing her as odds-on to become the next Tory leader.

While Ms Truss started the day with odds of 9/4 on Betfair Exchange , she later stormed into first place with odds of 6/5 – shorter than the 7/5 offered for Mr Sunak and 6/1 for Ms Mordaunt.

Coral placed Ms Truss at evens, while Mr Sunak was at 5/4 and Ms Mordaunt was at 7/1.

Paddypower and Bet365 both now believe the foreign secretary is more likely than not to win the race, putting her odds-on at 10/11.

“Despite Sunak remaining nailed on to make the final two, you can imagine he won’t want to face Truss after a YouGov poll taken by Conservative party members suggested the ex-chancellor would lose to the foreign secretary,” said Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom.

Speculation remained over which candidate Mr Sunak would rather he face in the final two.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore claimed a showdown against the foreign secretary was “going to be the most feared contest, in terms of that will be a battle for ideas rather than a battle of personalities”.

Asked if Mr Runak would find it easier to go up against Ms Mordaunt, Mr Skidmore said: “It’s a question of competence and experience, and Rishi has those.”

But former minister David Davis was among several people accusing Mr Sunak’s team of “reallocating” votes to Ms Truss in order to improve his chances of victory in the final round.

The Tory MP, who is a key backer of Ms Mordaunt, told LBC on Tuesday night that it was the “the dirtiest campaign” he had ever seen, and revealed he had asked for an inquiry.

Hours earlier, a senior Sunak backer denied the ex-chancellor was “lending” votes to rivals as Ms Truss saw her vote share increase by 15, telling The Independent : “It's entirely possible that individual MPs have chosen to vote tactically, but we are encouraging every colleague who supports Rishi to vote for him.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Kerry warning to Liz Truss not to ‘jigger’ with climate change levies

US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has warned Tory leadership contender Liz Truss not to “jigger” with the UK’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by slashing green levies, which help to pay for the transition to clean energy.Ms Truss has said that she backs the target of net zero by 2050, but wants to suspend levies, which add 8 per cent to energy bills, in order to do it “in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”.But Mr Kerry said that any savings from tax giveaways would be massively outweighed by the cost of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over plans for illegal migration

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed on Sunday over immigration policy, as both candidates sought to present themselves as the best option to take control of the UK’s borders. Even as the two rival camps continued to trade blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both sides opened a new front in the battle for No 10 as each candidate offered tough new policies and hard-edged language on illegal migration.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour would prioritise ‘growth, growth, growth’, Starmer to declare

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say that the priorities for the next Labour government will be “growth, growth, growth”. Revealing plans for an Industrial Strategy Council as part of a wider speech on the economy, the Labour leader is expected to say that under his party, growth would be “strong, secure and fair”.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy