This Brightening Eye Cream That ‘Actually Lightens’ Dark Circles Is So Effective, it ‘Works on a Tired Mom of 3’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be from staying up too late binge-watching your favorite shows or waking up throughout the night with your kids, the eyes are the first to reveal when you’re tired. The dark circles and puffiness under the eyes are a side effect no one ever asks for. Thankfully, there are tons of eye creams on the market that help diminish dark circles around the eyes. And, we’ve found the latest and greatest formula that just entered the beauty space: Ole Henriksen’s improved Banana Bright+ Eye Crème.

The cult-favorite eye cream recently went through an upgrade to make it even more impressive than before. Much like the previous formula, Henriksen’s eye cream still brightens under eyes, reduces crow’s feet, hydrates, and extends your concealer’s longevity. Now, the formula includes a triple vitamin C complex that contains real gold, which instantly brightens the eyes. The eye cream also deeply hydrates and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The cream previously had a light signature scent, but now, the second version is fragrance-free. “But that’s not all: It’s also crease-resistant and improves concealer wear,” the brand reports.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème

Ole Henriksen

“The Banana Bright eye cream has proven to be an effective addition to my skincare routine,” one five-star reviewer said. “I’m 31, and my eye area requires more moisture and vitamin c than it used to. After I pat it around my eye area, there’s a slight tingle, and the skin around my eyes appears more plump and moisturized.”

One shopper wrote, “I am now adding this gem to my skincare routine! I added this during my nighttime routine, and my undereye area is less puffy when I wake up in the morning. It reduced the appearance of my under-eye discoloration as well! And I couldn’t be more obsessed!”

A final eye cream user said that the formula even works on a “tired mom of three.” They also said I think I am in love with this product. I have three kids and a very busy life. My typical routine is “to stay awake”, joking. This eye crème not only smells amazing, but it actually lightens up my dark, dark circles. Love it!”

If your undereye area needs some TLC, make sure you grab the new Banana Bright+ Eye Crème. With results this good, you don’t want to miss out.