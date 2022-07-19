ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Brightening Eye Cream That ‘Actually Lightens’ Dark Circles Is So Effective, it ‘Works on a Tired Mom of 3’

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be from staying up too late binge-watching your favorite shows or waking up throughout the night with your kids, the eyes are the first to reveal when you’re tired. The dark circles and puffiness under the eyes are a side effect no one ever asks for. Thankfully, there are tons of eye creams on the market that help diminish dark circles around the eyes. And, we’ve found the latest and greatest formula that just entered the beauty space: Ole Henriksen’s improved Banana Bright+ Eye Crème.

Eye Cream Is a 'Magic Eraser' For Fine Lines & It's Just $17 This Prime Day

The cult-favorite eye cream recently went through an upgrade to make it even more impressive than before. Much like the previous formula, Henriksen’s eye cream still brightens under eyes, reduces crow’s feet, hydrates, and extends your concealer’s longevity. Now, the formula includes a triple vitamin C complex that contains real gold, which instantly brightens the eyes. The eye cream also deeply hydrates and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The cream previously had a light signature scent, but now, the second version is fragrance-free. “But that’s not all: It’s also crease-resistant and improves concealer wear,” the brand reports.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DSZ3_0glN4Vzz00
Ole Henriksen

“The Banana Bright eye cream has proven to be an effective addition to my skincare routine,” one five-star reviewer said. “I’m 31, and my eye area requires more moisture and vitamin c than it used to. After I pat it around my eye area, there’s a slight tingle, and the skin around my eyes appears more plump and moisturized.”

One shopper wrote, “I am now adding this gem to my skincare routine! I added this during my nighttime routine, and my undereye area is less puffy when I wake up in the morning. It reduced the appearance of my under-eye discoloration as well! And I couldn’t be more obsessed!”

A final eye cream user said that the formula even works on a “tired mom of three.” They also said I think I am in love with this product. I have three kids and a very busy life. My typical routine is “to stay awake”, joking. This eye crème not only smells amazing, but it actually lightens up my dark, dark circles. Love it!”

If your undereye area needs some TLC, make sure you grab the new Banana Bright+ Eye Crème. With results this good, you don’t want to miss out.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ole Henriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cream#Dark Circles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

SheKnows

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy