Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Are Partial to Platform Footwear at MLB All-Star Week Party

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHoCf_0glN4Ahy00

Teen stars Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attended The Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics in Los Angeles with a whirlwind of stars.

On Monday, the marquee private event of MLB All-Star Week featured an exclusive performance by J Balvin and a surprise set from Grammy-nominated artist Travis Scott. There were A-list performers and some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and music in attendance including D’Amelio and Barker, who joined in on all of the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7hpb_0glN4Ahy00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Charli D’Amelio attends the MLBPA x Fanatics “Players Party” at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics ) CREDIT: Getty Images for Fanatics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqLBz_0glN4Ahy00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: (L-R) Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg attend the MLBPA x Fanatics “Players Party” at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics CREDIT: Getty Images for Fanatics

D’Amelio wore a bright orange two piece. The vibrant set featured a shiny halter and matte maxi skirt. D’Amelio wore a mix of silver jewelry and a clear beaded bracelet. The TikToker slung a white mini bag over her shoulder, mirroring the stark shade in her shoe choice. Quite literally elevating herself, D’Amelio wore sky-high platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twn6S_0glN4Ahy00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Landon Barker attends the MLBPA x Fanatics “Players Party” at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics ) CREDIT: Getty Images for Fanatics

Barker, meanwhile, arrived in an all-black ensemble, giving off completely different energy from D’Amelio. The son of rockstar Travis Barker sported a black cropped cardigan over a tucked in black tee. Giving grungy vibes, Barker wore black trousers with silver studded detailing, which he matched with the equally grungy silver chains and crosses round his neck and in his ear. Barker donned black combat boots with chunky platform soles. Mimicking D’Amelio’s styling choices, the young star also elevated his outfit with thick footwear.

