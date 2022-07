NEW BLOOMFIELD — With scorching heatwaves sweeping across the nation, a heat advisory is in place for mid-Missouri, as temperatures reached a high of 104 degrees Friday. While that's quite the burner, it's nothing compared to how hot some surfaces get, like the KRCG composite weather deck, which clocked in at 155 degrees Friday afternoon.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO