Big Spring PD searching for burglary suspects

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify suspects involved in multiple burglaries.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 18, officers responded to Star Ford in the 500 block of W 4 th Street to investigate a burglary. About 10 minutes later additional officers were called to Star Dodge in the 800 block of W of Interstate 20 to investigate an additional burglary. At both businesses, an unknown suspect, or possibly multiple suspects, caused more than $5,500 worth of damage and made off with cash and other items.

Investigators learned that multiple car dealers and businesses in towns such as Lamesa, Plainview, and Brownfield have also been burglarized by suspects with a similar method.

Now Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the first person with information that leads to an arrest. If you have information, please call 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-22-02384.

