Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Victim At Shared Coram Residence

A Long Island man has been apprehended after police say he fatally a victim at their shared residence.

Anthony Smith, age 64, stabbed the adult male acquaintance inside the Coram residence on Carr Lane following an altercation at approximately 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who also lived at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said he will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 20.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

