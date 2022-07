On average, one person dies every year in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. That’s one death too many for those who conduct rescue missions in New Hampshire. Many more face serious injuries and health issues, largely by hiking with the wrong equipment and clothing. Appalachian Mountain Club rescuer and hiker Joe Roman says he has seen it all, people poorly equipped intent on climbing New Hampshire’s highest peak, Mount Washington, elevation 6288 feet. Podcast producer Roger Wood caught up with Joe Roman in his office at Pinkham Notch. He was called on during the latest incident when a woman was in trouble on the mountain.

