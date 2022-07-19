ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Beverly A. Russell Ensey

bowienewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE – Beverly A. Russell Ensey, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2022. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on July 19, at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on July 20, at the Bethel Baptist Church...

bowienewsonline.com

