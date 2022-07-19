Beverly A. Russell Ensey

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * AFFECTED AREA...All of North and Central Texas. * TIMING...10 AM Tuesday through 12 AM Wednesday. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be unlawful in some counties.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO