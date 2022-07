A severe thunderstorm with heavy winds blew through Berkeley Springs State Park earlier this evening, snapping a giant tree at its base and sending the top of the tree onto the gazebo. Damage to the gazebo appeared minimal and apparently no one was hurt, even though people who were attending a Morgan Arts Council concert with the indie rock trio TEOA (The End of America) were scattering out of the park.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO