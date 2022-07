BANGOR – Senior Little League is back in Bangor, with eight teams coming to Mansfield Stadium this past week for the Eastern Regional tournament. It’s the first time since 2019 that Senior League is having their regional tournaments, and Bangor was once again the host of several teams from up and down the East Coast. Players and coaches say that Mansfield is a gorgeous place to play, and that they’ll remember this experience forever.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO