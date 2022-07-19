ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trans Missourians and their allies dig in for prolonged conflict with the Missouri legislature

By Meg Cunningham
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 5 days ago

State legislative sessions in 2022 saw a record number of bills directed at the small number of youth who identify as transgender. Missouri was no exception , introducing a number of anti-trans bills across the 2022 legislative session.

The Human Rights Campaign has counted more than 137 bills filed nationwide that it identifies as anti-trans. According to data compiled by the American Civil Liberties Union, at least six such anti-trans bills were introduced in the Missouri General Assembly this year.  Though none of them became law, activists are gearing up to fight against them in 2023, and are renewing calls for an intersectional approach to equality in the state that takes into account the multiple forms of discrimination that can exist when it comes to race, class and gender identity.

One bill , sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, would have banned women of transgender experience from playing on sports teams designated for women. A similar bill was introduced on the House side by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, despite the Missouri State High School Activities Association having guidelines for transgender high school athletes.
The legislature considered another bill , sponsored by Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, that would bar those younger than 25 from receiving gender-affirming procedures and would subject medical providers who performed such procedures to any patient to civil action or license revocation. Another House bill would have prohibited changing the sex marker on a birth certificate, making the legal aspects of transitioning even more difficult.

As those fighting for LGBTQ rights in Missouri push back against these anti-trans bills, they note the uphill nature of their work.  Missouri has struggled for decades to pass the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on gender orientation or identity. Currently, gay or transgender Missourians can be denied a job or housing because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Progress shouldn’t be a matter of privilege, activists say

The environment presents a litany of roadblocks for activists, who described fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Missouri as a “grueling” process.

Legislation that would adversely affect  LGBTQ+ people in Missouri is nothing new. Lisa Wright, the director of PFLAG KC, a local chapter of a nationwide group started by parents of LGBTQ+ children, said the state has supported criminalization of anyone who is gender non-conforming or not heterosexual.

“They’re using fear, fear of the unknown, fear of people you don’t know. They’ve been attacking the LGBTQ community for decades. So this isn’t anything new,” she said. “It’s just that now they have more steam behind them. And you know, they’re going full speed ahead because that’s how they can get people to vote the way they want.“

None of the bills that concerned transgender youth made it to final passage over the 2022 session. But allies anticipate seeing the legislation again in the 2023 session — perhaps in even more extreme versions.

Though activists warn of the danger in these bills, some also categorize them as low-hanging fruit. They say trans people in Missouri have needs like safe housing, mental health services, health care and more, that aren’t being sufficiently addressed.

Merrique Jenson, who founded Transformations, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering trans women of color through mentorship and leadership opportunities, said she’s hoping Missourians will be fighting against the future bills in light of increased LGBTQ visibility.

“Cisgender white men, often Republican men, men who are conservative, men who are extremists… can limit the ways that other communities have power, by [doing things like] pushing for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade,” she said.  “We’re anticipating what’s going to happen for LGBTQ communities, specifically trans communities, specifically trans women of color communities. Those are things that we’re bracing for that are coming down the pipeline.”

Jenson added: “The folks who are the most marginalized on these bills, and who are going to receive the brunt of violence, will be young trans people, trans girls of color, who are kicked out of their homes, who are living on the streets, who have to deal with systemic racism, violence, misogyny and who have to deal with sexual violence.”

Jenson pointed to the bill that sought to ban gender-affirming care for trans Missourians. The bill originally was written to prohibit minors from receiving reversible puberty blockers or hormone treatments to transition and would have criminalized parents for helping provide their children with that care.

A study released last month by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that youth ages 13 to 17 comprise a larger share of the transgender-identifying population at 18% than previously estimated, up from 10%.

“Our findings regarding gender, age, and race/ethnicity are in keeping with existing research, which has found that nonbinary adults comprise nearly a third of transgender adults, transgender people are on average younger than the general population, and transgender people are more likely to report being Latinx and less likely to report being White,” the authors wrote.

Missouri is no exception to these trends, according to the Williams Institute data estimates.

The data estimates that .2% of Missouri’s adult population identifies as transgender, or about 9,500 people. According to testimony from Dr. Sarah Garwood, an adolescent medicine specialist at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the lifetime suicide attempt rate in the transgender community is 40%, with the majority of those attempts taking place before a person turns 19. Garwood said adhering to the bill introduced in Missouri would mean ignoring medical best practices put in place by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Bills like this basically ask us to practice medicine in violation of professional standards of care,” Garwood said in February. “That’s an incredibly uncomfortable and difficult place to be as a medical provider. Do we risk losing our license, or do we do what is medically accurate and evidence-based and ethical?”

Lack of care can exacerbate issues facing trans Missourians in rural areas

Kendall Martinez-Wright is a Missouri native and statewide LGBTQ strategist. She said transgender Missourians, especially those in rural areas, are acutely affected by lack of employment opportunities, housing, health care and other essential services. Discriminatory legislation makes their situation worse, she said.

“These pieces of legislation will really be detrimental to not only sustain Missouri, it is going to really be a detriment to individuals who do not have that access to health care, don’t have access to be able to move, pack up things and relocate to an urban area within the state,” Martinez-Wright said.

The post Trans Missourians and their allies dig in for prolonged conflict with the Missouri legislature appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Essence

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden Administration's Title IX Guidelines That Protect Transgender Students

Tennessee Judge Charles Atchley said that the Department of Education’s guidance “directly interferes with enforcing their state laws” that ban transgender people from participating in sports. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX guidance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity....
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

Shortly after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state officials from helping other states in criminal and civil investigations of women who travel there to receive abortions, Colorado's secretary of state, Jena Griswold, affirmed that her office would "not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws."
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Trans Women#Transgender Youth#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#The Human Rights Campaign#House
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bloomberglaw.com

Minnesota Abortion Laws Invalidated Under State Constitution

Minnesota’s constitution protects a fundamental right to choose and to access abortion care, a state court said Monday in an order permanently blocking several key state abortion restrictions. This is the first decision to hold that a state constitution protects abortion rights following the US Supreme Court’s declaration in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Missouri Abortion Law Forbids Pregnant Women from Finalizing a Divorce

Abortion laws from decades past are taking effect in states all over the country now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. The landmark Supreme Court case guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion under the constitution, but now states are free to implement their own abortion laws and restrictions.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
756
Followers
231
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy