ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DH559_0glN1BhK00

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic nomination in a redrawn Congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home.

“It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” de Blasio posted on Twitter. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.”

The announcement came two months after the former mayor joined race for the redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Other candidates running in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in the district include Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area after being redistricted out of the seat he now holds in the suburbs north of New York City, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, and former House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman.

De Blasio's two terms as mayor of the nation's largest city ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

He considered running for governor of New York but opted not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

Recent polling has placed de Blasio near the bottom of the field of around a dozen Democrats seeking to represent the 10th Congressional District.

Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York's 10th district now but will no longer live in it after redistricting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

De Blasio drops out and Lee Zeldin attacked

New York is weathering COVID-19, and it’s dealing with monkeypox, but now it’s got something old causing issues. In the first reported case in the U.S. in a decade, a Rockland County resident has contracted polio. That’s right, polio. Thought it was a thing of the past, almost completely eradicated in the United States? Not in the year 2022, the latest in increasingly unpredictable and frankly chaotic years both in the country and the state. Right now, it’s just the one case, but it’s best not to test fate and just hope nothing more comes of it. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions

After several tenures as a temporary shelter, The Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue is part of the plan to house families arriving in New York seeking asylum as city officials call on the Adams administration for a more permanent housing infrastructure solution.  City Council Members Erik Bottcher and Gale Brewer, along with Manhattan Borough President […] The post The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Giuliani campaigned outside store, came in to use restroom (letter to the editor)

(The author, Karen Meleta, is a ShopRite spokeswoman.) We are thankful for the opportunity to answer questions raised by St. George resident Ed Wlody in his letter to the editor on July 7. Mr. Wlody reached out as a longtime ShopRite customer about the June 26 incident involving former Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the ShopRite store on Veterans Road. We appreciate his concerns as well as the chance to clarify some details from that day.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 22, 2022

THREE ARRESTED IN UNCLAIMED FUNDS FRAUD SCHEME: Three people have been arrested for a scheme to steal unclaimed funds from New York State’s unclaimed funds, announced State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Daniel B. Brubaker, Postal Inspector in Charge, Postal Service Inspection Service, New York Division. Bakare Doukoure, Sanneh Tunkara, and Lassana Sylla were arrested on mail fraud and identity theft charges arising out of their scheme to fraudulently obtain unclaimed funds held by the New York State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, an investigation found.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

De Blasio drops out of NY congressional race

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday. He had been running to represent New York’s 10th congressional district, which includes part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn. The primary is set for Aug. 23. “It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Elizabeth Holtzman
Person
Bill De Blasio
cityandstateny.com

In stunning admission, NYC officials say they left migrant families stranded without shelter

New York City officials admitted Thursday they not only “failed” to provide legally mandated shelter placements to four immigrant families this weekend – but also confessed their declaration that “2,800 asylum seekers” had entered city shelters in recent weeks was an “estimate.” Mayor Eric Adams refused, however, to fully reverse course on his claim that the asylum seekers were sent to New York City by the governments of Texas and Arizona, even after their governors denied the accusation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Crowded House#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Congressional#Democrats
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams raises nearly $1 million for reelection – but more from outside New York City than within

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised a whopping $850,077 for his reelection campaign since January – though more of that came from donors living outside the city than from his own constituents. New York City donors gave $421,417 according to Adams’ first campaign finance report as mayor, while those with addresses outside the city gave $428,660.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy