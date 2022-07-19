ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman arrested during protest outside Supreme Court

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman was among several members of Congress who were arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights rally outside the United States Supreme Court.

The congresswoman and others were protesting the court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which had stated the right to have an abortion was protected under the Constitution.

Watson Coleman was among 17 members of Congress who were arrested. Capitol police say protesters were given three warnings about blocking traffic. When the protesters didn’t move, they were arrested. Police say that 35 people were arrested in total.

Watson Coleman was held for about an hour and then released.

“A month ago, six reactionaries in robes ended the constitutional right to an abortion. They showed us they’re willing to eliminate our freedom to make decisions about our own bodies,” Watson Coleman said in a statement upon release.

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday to protect a person’s right to choose to have an abortion.

