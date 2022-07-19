ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball's Best to Face Off in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OSrg_0glN16Mw00

Baseball's best and brightest will face off Tuesday night in the 92nd midsummer classic. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is being hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. As always, the best players from the American League and National League will face off against each other; but there is a new wrinkle to this year's game — if the game is tied after nine innings the winner will be decided by a home run derby. Joe Ceraulo, host of Ceraulo Sports talk on the Bleav Network, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

When Will Home Prices Come Down?

Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

What The Tour De France Does To A Rider’s Body

As far as feats of physical endurance goes, the Tour De France has to be way up there at the top of the list. Pushing your body to the limit for over 2,000 miles across 21 stages, only the fittest athletes make it through the brutality Even the ones who finish have scars to prove it. It’s no surprise many have doped up to get ahead in the past. We’re breaking down what happens inside your body as you compete in the legendary Tour De France.
CYCLING
Cheddar News

President Biden signs executive order regarding hostages and wrongful detainees

President Biden has signed an executive order to bolster efforts to bring American hostages and wrongful detainees home. The new order authorizes the U.S. government to impose costs and consequences on those involved in these acts. Jamil Jaffer, Founder & Executive Director of the National Security Institute, explains what impact the executive order could have on bringing Americans like WNBA star Brittney Griner home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#National League#Dodger Stadium#Baseball S Best To#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The American League#Ceraulo Sports
Yardbarker

Disappointing Angels to send Shohei Ohtani against Braves

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will make his first career appearance at Atlanta on Friday when the visiting Los Angeles Angels and Braves open the second half with a three-game series. Ohtani (9-4, 2.38 ERA) will face veteran Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.45) in the opener. The Braves are 56-38...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Did AL pitcher admit to grooving fastballs to Albert Pujols in All-Star Game?

One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime MLB Player, World Series Champion Dead At 58

Last year the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Unfortunately, one of the members of that historic 1995 title team has passed away. On Friday, the Braves announced that former outfielder Dwight Smith passed away. He was 58 years old. "We are saddened by the passing...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bubic goes 7, Royals edge Rays 4-2 to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. Bubic (2-6) tied with a season high by pitching seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Drew Largest Crowd Of 2022 MLB Season Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the 2022 season by hosting division-rival San Francisco Giants with a promotional Cody Bellinger bobblehead giveaway. Thursday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,165, which was the team’s 10th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy