Baseball's Best to Face Off in 2022 MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's best and brightest will face off Tuesday night in the 92nd midsummer classic. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is being hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. As always, the best players from the American League and National League will face off against each other; but there is a new wrinkle to this year's game — if the game is tied after nine innings the winner will be decided by a home run derby. Joe Ceraulo, host of Ceraulo Sports talk on the Bleav Network, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
