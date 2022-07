Netflix has released its second-quarter earnings, beating expectations on earnings per share, but missing on revenue. The streaming giant lost about 970,000 subscribers, less than the two million subscriber loss that had been predicted. Kristin Myers, the editor-in-chief of TheBalance.com, joined Cheddar to explain why Netflix shares are still up despite the loss. "They reported that most of their subscriber loss was in the United States, but they were able to buoy some of those losses by subscriber gains elsewhere. And I think that's in part due to some of the content like 'Stranger Things,' but we also saw something very interesting with 'Stranger Things,' Netflix trying something new," she said, noting that breaking up the recent season of the show changed up its standard bingeing format to some success.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO