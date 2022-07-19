ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crew member for ‘Law & Order’ fatally shot while reserving parking spots near set in NYC

By Mira Wassef
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u56eh_0glN0xf300
A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources. (WPIX) Read More

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to New York City law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face inside a red car parked in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood around 5:15 a.m., according to police. Three shell casings were found inside the vehicle, sources said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man had worked for Broadway Stage Company and was reserving parking spots near the film set location of a new episode of a “Law & Order” series, an NYPD spokesperson told Nexstar’s WPIX.

A witness who was sleeping in his car across the street said he heard the gunshots on Tuesday morning, and awoke to see an unidentified man leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification,” a representative for the NYPD said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattan subway death: Man falls on third rail at Midtown stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said. The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.Middleton has been charged with murder.The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated." The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Traffic Agent Hurt in Hail of Water Pellets While Writing Ticket in Bronx

A 26-year-old on-duty NYPD traffic agent was attacked with a water pellet gun as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The traffic agent was hit with a few water pellets in the 12:30 a.m. attack on University Avenue but refused medical attention at the scene. It wasn't clear if someone just walked up to him or drive by and shot him with the water pellet gun.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Greenpoint#Violent Crime#Law Order#Broadway Stage Company
PIX11

Video shows suspect leaving scene of attempted Upper West Side rape

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect dragged a woman across the ground before trying to rape her outside a 69th Street residence overnight Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old woman was walking near the residence about 12:56 a.m. when the man, who was riding an electric scooter, approached her from behnid. When he […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

NJ grocery store owner gunned down by stray bullet while at work

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey grocery store owner was fatally struck by a stray bullet while he was inside his corner store this week. Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, was shot while working inside his R&A Supermarket on the 200 block of South 10th Street in Newark on Sunday afternoon, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man ran fentanyl ring next to Family Court: prosecutors

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man brazenly ran a drug stash house, filled with $3 million worth of lethal fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, in a residential building right next door to Family Court, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. Dujuan Soto, 56, was indicted...
BRONX, NY
howafrica.com

Bronx Community Mourns Ghanaian Woman Fatally Stabbed In Her Home; Husband Charged

Family and friends are mourning a Ghanaian woman who was stabbed to death inside her Bedford Park apartment last week. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. last Thursday found 52-year-old Monica Akua unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside Tracey Towers, Pix11 reported. She was rushed to an area hospital by first responders but she didn’t make it.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police continue search for answers in death of man whose body was found in a Staten Island crawl space

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man’s body was found more than a decade ago and on Wednesday, the NYPD issued a new plea for help finding the killer. John Taylor was 19 when he was last seen on Jan. 4, 2000, inside of a Broad Street building in Staten Island, police said. Years later, on Sept. 1, 2011, his body was found in a crawl space on the first floor of the building.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy