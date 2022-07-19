Half-brother accused of killing 4-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager is accused of killing the 4-year-old girl who was dead Tuesday afternoon in the woods behind a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a missing child.

William Micah Hester (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

A short time after they arrived, deputies were able to find the child’s body in the woods behind the home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office investigated the death as suspicious and the girl died sometime Tuesday.

During the investigation, deputies arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester. Investigators believe Hester suffocated the victim, contributing to her death.

Deputies located 4-year-old Joanna Lockaby’s body in a plastic bin behind the home that she lived in along with Hester, her half-brother.

Warrants stated that Hester put Lockaby inside a container from which she could not escape.

Hester is charged with kidnapping and murder.

After his arrest, Hester was taken to the Greenville County Detention without bond.

Lockaby’s brother, Joe Avery James Lockaby, died in 2018 after investigators said he was left in a hot car by his grandmother.

Lockaby’s grandmother, Janik Nix, was later charged in his death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.