Alert Issued For Missing 27-Year-Old In Maryland

Tyrell Jamaal Grice Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Maryland man, authorities say.

Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the 4900 block of McCall Street around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Montgomery County police.

Grice is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Grice was last seen wearing, police noted.

Grice may be traveling in a black Cadillac ATS with the Maryland license plate number of 1EZ4621.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyrell Jamaal Grice is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or 4th District Investigative Section 240-773-5530. Callers may remain anonymous.

