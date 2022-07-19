TPWD offers reward for information on endangered sea turtle killed at Packery Channel

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a green sea turtle near Packery Channel in Corpus Christi.

On Monday, the department's Operation Game Thief program shared photos of a green sea turtle that had been shot and killed with a spear gun. The green sea turtle is protected by the Endangered Species Act, and killing one is punishable by up to a year in prison or up to a $50,000 fine.

Texas Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking information that could identify the person responsible. Anyone with information should call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.