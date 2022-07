LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would like the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. They said Sandy Weaver was last seen Saturday, July 16 at about 11 p.m. He left walking from his friend's house in Standish, California in the area of A3 and Alexander, according to loved ones. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO