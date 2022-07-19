Duo attempts to rob woman as she leaves CT Apple store with purchases

Greenwich, CT Apple Store where attempted robbery occurred Photo credit Google Maps

GREENWICH, CT (1010 WINS) — Two people attempted to rob a woman who had just purchased items from a Connecticut Apple store Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the woman was exiting the Apple store on lower Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich after purchasing electronic items, authorities said.

The suspects were in the store with the woman when she purchased the items and then tried to take the items from her as she was leaving, according to cops.

Both the victim and a family member she was with tried to fight off the would-be thieves before a good samaritan came to help and fended off the suspects, officials said.

Eventually, the men backed off and fled the area in a silver sedan on Grigg Street. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspects are described as two black males, tall and thin, under 30 years of age. One was wearing dark clothing and the other was wearing dark pants and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

GPD is requesting anyone with information on this incident to contact 203-622-8004 or use our Confidential Lines at 203-622-3333 or email TIPS@greenwichct.org